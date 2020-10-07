National / Labour Strike sends ‘strong’ message to state on job losses and corruption Four of the country’s union federations embarked on a one-day strike, with one commentator noting the private sector has been losing jobs, but not the public sector, yet they want more money BL PREMIUM

A combined strike effort by the country’s unions on Wednesday has sent a “very strong statement” to the government and business to deal with rampant corruption in their ranks and to stem huge retrenchments in the country.

While the strike action is not expected to cause lasting damage to the economy, its main outcome may be a harsh reminder to the government and the private sector that things are getting out of hand both socially and economically.