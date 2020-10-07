Strike sends ‘strong’ message to state on job losses and corruption
Four of the country’s union federations embarked on a one-day strike, with one commentator noting the private sector has been losing jobs, but not the public sector, yet they want more money
07 October 2020 - 13:23
UPDATED 07 October 2020 - 19:00
A combined strike effort by the country’s unions on Wednesday has sent a “very strong statement” to the government and business to deal with rampant corruption in their ranks and to stem huge retrenchments in the country.
While the strike action is not expected to cause lasting damage to the economy, its main outcome may be a harsh reminder to the government and the private sector that things are getting out of hand both socially and economically.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now