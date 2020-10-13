National NEWS ANALYSIS: Unions unhappy with ANC, but will they pull their support at the polls? Dispute over public sector wage bill could lead to the governing party losing support BL PREMIUM

Support for the ANC in next year’s local government elections is fast becoming a bargaining chip in the battle over the public sector wage bill.

Over the past month the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), respectively the largest and third-largest public sector unions, have said its support for the governing party is not cast in stone.