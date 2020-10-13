National / Labour PIC strike could lead to inferior returns on investments, says economist The asset manager's union-affiliated employees are threatening to go on strike over the non-payment of bonuses BL PREMIUM

A trade union representing the majority of workers at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has threatened to go on strike if workers are not paid performance bonuses.

The workers who could go on strike over the matter include fund and portfolio managers, as well as administrative and general workers.