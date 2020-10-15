Political parties want to see implementation of recovery plan
The president failed to close ‘credibility gap’ between promised reform and action to avoid further mass unemployment and poverty, say opposition groups
15 October 2020 - 20:45
Opposition political parties have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for not setting out timelines for the implementation of the economic recovery plan he announced on Thursday.
Ramaphosa's plan had been months in the making and was widely deliberated on by the government, business and labour under the auspices of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now