National Political parties want to see implementation of recovery plan The president failed to close 'credibility gap' between promised reform and action to avoid further mass unemployment and poverty, say opposition groups

Opposition political parties have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for not setting out timelines for the implementation of the economic recovery plan he announced on Thursday.

Ramaphosa's plan had been months in the making and was widely deliberated on by the government, business and labour under the auspices of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).