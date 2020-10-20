National Privatising Prasa will lead to a spike in train fares and job losses, say economists The government's economic recovery plan seeks greater private sector participation in SA’s rail network BL PREMIUM

Plans by the government to privatise parts of the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have been roundly criticised by stakeholders, with analysts saying it will lead to a spike in train fares and more job losses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in parliament on Thursday, when he was tabling his economic recovery plan, that the government would promote “greater private sector participation in rail, including through granting third-party access to the core rail network and the revitalisation of branch lines”.