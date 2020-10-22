National Leonard Ramatlakane gets ready to roll as chair of embattled Prasa The cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Prasa board, subject to the verification of qualifications and the relevant clearance BL PREMIUM

Former transport portfolio committee chair Leonard Ramatlakane has vowed to turn around the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) following his appointment as board chair of the embattled rail operator.

He said he is cognisant of the fact that it will be no “walk in the park”.