Leonard Ramatlakane gets ready to roll as chair of embattled Prasa
The cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Prasa board, subject to the verification of qualifications and the relevant clearance
22 October 2020 - 14:09
Former transport portfolio committee chair Leonard Ramatlakane has vowed to turn around the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) following his appointment as board chair of the embattled rail operator.
He said he is cognisant of the fact that it will be no “walk in the park”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now