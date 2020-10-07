ALLAN SECCOMBE: SA needs to radically speed up renewable energy for mining
Government dithering on clean sources of power negatively changes the economics of mines embarking on vital projects
07 October 2020 - 17:53
Renewable-energy deployment by mining companies to wean themselves off Eskom’s erratic and costly supply is highly nuanced and complex, but under SA’s mineral resources and energy minister there are finally signs the logjam is about to break.
Mining company CEOs wanting to deploy renewables in SA have spoken of their frustration in recent years at lack of movement on securing state permission to build solar, wind or gas projects to supply their operations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now