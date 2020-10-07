Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: SA needs to radically speed up renewable energy for mining Government dithering on clean sources of power negatively changes the economics of mines embarking on vital projects BL PREMIUM

Renewable-energy deployment by mining companies to wean themselves off Eskom’s erratic and costly supply is highly nuanced and complex, but under SA’s mineral resources and energy minister there are finally signs the logjam is about to break.

Mining company CEOs wanting to deploy renewables in SA have spoken of their frustration in recent years at lack of movement on securing state permission to build solar, wind or gas projects to supply their operations.