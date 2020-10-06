Gold, PGMs underpin SA mining in brutal year
Industry pumps cash and dividends despite a tough lockdown, raising the prospect of more mergers, says PwC
06 October 2020 - 18:58
SA mining shares continued to outpace the broader JSE in a year marked by the country’s hard economic lockdown, with strong performances in revenue, cash and dividend generation raising the prospects for greater merger and acquisition activity.
In its assessment of 25 mining companies listed on the JSE and with assets predominantly in SA and Africa, which means companies such as Anglo American, BHP, Glencore and South32 are excluded, PwC notes the strong financial performances, most notably of gold and platinum group metals (PGM) miners in the year to end-June 2020.
