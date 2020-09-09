ALLAN SECCOMBE: State needs to mine huge potential of SA’s platinum group metals
The governing party’s failure to send speakers to a recent key conference smacks of indifference
09 September 2020 - 19:40
SA’s economy went into a gut-wrenching free fall in the second quarter — not unexpectedly — and any right-thinking person would expect the government to throw its muscle and intellect behind anything that can generate growth.
SA reported its worst quarterly collapse ever, with a second-quarter annualised GDP contraction of 51% after the government ordered a hard lockdown of the economy at the end of March and gradually eased restrictions.
