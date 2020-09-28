Companies / Mining Battered EU car market poses risk for SA PGM miners BL PREMIUM

SA’s platinum group metals (PGMs) producers face a renewed and serious threat to demand from increased Covid-19 infections in Europe, a big market for the metals.

The three main metals automakers use — platinum, palladium and rhodium — come mainly from mining companies in SA, the world’s single-largest source of PGMs, with Russia a most important source of palladium. Rhodium is largely an SA mineral.