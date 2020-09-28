Battered EU car market poses risk for SA PGM miners

SA’s platinum group metals (PGMs) producers face a renewed and serious threat to demand from increased Covid-19 infections in Europe, a big market for the metals.
The three main metals automakers use — platinum, palladium and rhodium — come mainly from mining companies in SA, the world’s single-largest source of PGMs, with Russia a most important source of palladium. Rhodium is largely an SA mineral.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now