Taking stock ALLAN SECCOMBE: Battery metals market is a great opportunity for Sibanye

Spare a thought for CEOs who have made a name for wheeling and dealing, and who have now to settle all their purchases, let the balance sheet catch its breath and pass on some rewards to shareholders.

Neal Froneman, head of Sibanye-Stillwater, must have a keen sense of déjà vu in interviews with journalists, analysts and investors when he is asked for the umpteenth time what is next for the world’s largest platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier.