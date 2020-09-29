Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Higher summer grains and oilseed prices raise risks for livestock farmers Weaker domestic currency and growing demand from Asian markets have caused increases BL PREMIUM

Ordinarily, at this time of the year I would be writing about the upcoming summer crop season, which starts in October. But this year it is a hard act to follow due to several lingering, significant developments from the 2019/2020 summer crop season.

Most notable of these is the persistent upsurge of summer grains and oilseed prices. SA had its second-largest maize harvest on record at about 15.5-million tonnes (yellow maize 6.5-million tonnes and white maize 9-million tonnes) and the third-largest soya bean harvest on record (about 1.26-million tonnes) — yet commodity prices do not reflect the increased production.