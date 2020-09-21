Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agritourism to benefit most from move to level 1 The sector was hard hit by restrictions on local and international travel BL PREMIUM

The move to level 1 of the lockdown is a welcome step from a broader macroeconomic perspective as this ensures activity in the country can continue to gradually normalise across more sectors of the economy.

Within agriculture the segment that is likely to benefit most is agritourism, which has been hard hit by the pandemic due to restrictions on international and local travel, along with the wider tourism industry.