Economy Agricultural sector marginally optimistic as economy opens up

The agricultural sector, one of SA’s key industries, has been buoyed by a wave of renewed optimism as the economy gradually reopens.

The SA government sees agriculture as a key sector for pushing growth and addressing unemployment, while increased agricultural exports are seen as a potential boost for local industry. The sector contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for close to 900,000 jobs.