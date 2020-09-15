WANDILE SIHLOBO: Joint effort keeps agricultural sector thriving during pandemic
All stakeholders pitched in to tackle problems such as port backlogs and value-chain disruptions
15 September 2020 - 16:23
At the outset of the Covid-19 lockdown, agriculture and the food sector were classified as essential services to avoid disrupting the nation’s food supply. But there were always concerns about whether the agricultural value chains and logistics could work efficiently when most other sectors of the economy had ground to a halt.
Industry leaders quickly met, and with the help of the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) created a weekly value chain tracker covering all aspects of the sector. This proved an essential tool as challenges emanating from it were elevated to the legislators to be tackled swiftly and ensure the continuity of the sector.
