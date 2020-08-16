Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Another talk shop won’t get SA out of the hole Cyril Ramaphosa seems to think a team sport is an interminable chat in the middle of the pitch BL PREMIUM

It’s a sad tale of an economy devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdown, which was among the world’s longest. In the second quarter GDP shrunk about a fifth, more than any of its peers, and the country suffered its deepest recession on record.

The rate of decline was about twice that of the US, a country being hit by government incompetence, which is causing a new surge of infections that are likely to hit the economy further in the coming months.