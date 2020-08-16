LUKANYO MNYANDA: Another talk shop won’t get SA out of the hole
Cyril Ramaphosa seems to think a team sport is an interminable chat in the middle of the pitch
16 August 2020 - 19:42
It’s a sad tale of an economy devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdown, which was among the world’s longest. In the second quarter GDP shrunk about a fifth, more than any of its peers, and the country suffered its deepest recession on record.
The rate of decline was about twice that of the US, a country being hit by government incompetence, which is causing a new surge of infections that are likely to hit the economy further in the coming months.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now