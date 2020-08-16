DESNÉ MASIE: What the virus-battered UK is getting wrong
16 August 2020 - 18:51
There is a bad vibe around the most recent UK economic figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported UK GDP was down 20.4% in the second quarter.
This is the worst quarterly result for the UK economy since ONS records began in 1955. More concerning, perhaps, is that it is also by far the worst Q2 drop among the Group of Seven countries.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now