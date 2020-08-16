Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: What the virus-battered UK is getting wrong BL PREMIUM

There is a bad vibe around the most recent UK economic figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported UK GDP was down 20.4% in the second quarter.

This is the worst quarterly result for the UK economy since ONS records began in 1955. More concerning, perhaps, is that it is also by far the worst Q2 drop among the Group of Seven countries.