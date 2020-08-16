Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Window opens for new round of Ters relief applications Benefit was extended in July for an extra six weeks until the middle of August BL PREMIUM

SA will move to level 2 of the Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy on Tuesday, while July and August applications for the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) open on Monday.

The move to level 2 will allow citizens to move between provinces, see their family and friends, and buy tobacco products and alcohol.