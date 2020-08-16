POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Window opens for new round of Ters relief applications
Benefit was extended in July for an extra six weeks until the middle of August
16 August 2020 - 16:11
SA will move to level 2 of the Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy on Tuesday, while July and August applications for the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) open on Monday.
The move to level 2 will allow citizens to move between provinces, see their family and friends, and buy tobacco products and alcohol.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now