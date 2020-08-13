Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: State of disaster now a disaster of a state The talking has been done: it is time for strong, effective action from our government BL PREMIUM

As the Covid-19 lockdown destroys the SA economy, everyone is looking to the state, which had imposed it. The state needs to step in, but the demands are huge and they are growing.

The economic and social impact of the lockdown is far greater than many had expected, with about 3-million jobs already lost amid predictions that this could rise to 7-million in a country that already has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the world.