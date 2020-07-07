KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Start-ups bring augmented reality shopping home to you
Clothing stores integrate virtual fitting rooms into sites and offer personalised selection
07 July 2020
In the early days of e-commerce, we used to talk about where internet users and online shoppers were on the “experience curve”: most people started their e-commerce lives buying something low on the curve such as a book, CD, or DVD — something with a fixed function and format, that you could count on to look and work a certain way when it made its way into your hands.
On the higher end of the curve were items such as clothes and furniture which — back then — people were more wary of buying “unseen”. Descriptions and images weren’t enough for newbie online shoppers to have confidence in the fit and texture.
