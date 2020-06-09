Apple plans to announce move to Arm-based chips in Macs at WWDC

San Francisco — New York Apple is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel, as early as June 22 at its annual developer conference, according to people familiar with the plans.

The company is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, code-named Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out in 2021, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified discussing private plans.

The new processors will be based on the same technology used in Apple-designed iPhone and iPad chips. However, future Macs will still run the macOS operating system rather than the iOS software on mobile devices from the company.

Bloomberg News reported on Apple’s effort to move away from Intel earlier in 2020 and in 2018. Apple shares were up less than 1% on Tuesday while Intel was down less than 1%.

Apple is using technology licensed from Arm, part of Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group. This architecture is different from the underlying technology in Intel chips, so developers will need time to optimise their software for the new components. Cupertino, California-based Apple and Santa Clara-based Intel declined to comment.

This will be the first time in the 36-year history of the Mac that Apple-designed processors will power these machines. It has changed chips only two other times.

In the early 1990s, Apple switched from Motorola processors to PowerPC. At WWDC in 2005, Steve Jobs announced a move from PowerPC to Intel, and Apple rolled out those first Intel-based Macs in January 2006. Like it did then, the company plans to eventually transition the entire Mac line-up to its Arm-based processors, including the priciest desktop computers, the people said.