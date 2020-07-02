Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ters payments are a mammoth task, but lives are at stake The government and employers need to play their part to ensure vulnerable workers get relief despite the technical difficulties BL PREMIUM

The three-month period when the government’s main instrument to cushion workers left without an income due to the Covid-19 pandemic was supposed to be in place has come and gone, and still many deserving workers have received only some money while others have received nothing.

The Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was established by employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi to help those in formal employment who were expected to lose their income due to the coronavirus lockdown.