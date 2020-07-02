Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Nobody buys it, Thulas

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi is now trying to blame employers for the unconscionable delays in temporary employee relief scheme payments meant to cushion the impact of Covid-19

02 July 2020 - 05:00
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/.JAIRUS MMUTLE
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/.JAIRUS MMUTLE

The rule of thumb in SA politics is that if at first you don’t succeed, try, try and try again to shift the blame elsewhere. It’s an easy fallback.

So it’s been no great surprise to see labour minister Thulas Nxesi invoke that playbook in trying to spin the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) fiasco.

Nxesi is now trying to blame employers for the unconscionable delays in temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) payments meant to cushion the impact of Covid-19, saying the companies haven’t paid the benefits over to their workers.

To be clear: until May 27, any attempt by an employer to lodge a Ters application on the UIF website was met with the following message: "We have not started accepting Ters applications for May yet."

At the time, the UIF blamed either a damaged fibre-optic cable, or a system stress-test gone wrong. Or both. You got the impression they were only a beat away from blaming George Soros, Bill Gates or 5G for their failure.

But it meant the UIF only started paying benefits for May in mid-June. By payday in June, a million workers were still waiting for their May money.

It comes on top of the bureaucratic tap-dance companies had to perform just to lodge applications in the first place. It’s shameful: officials who blame struggling employers for its own administrative failings have no place in government.

UIF still struggling to fix technical problems in payment of Ters relief

Applications for the relief scheme were closed for a second time in less than a week because of a glitch in the system
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: What three American airports ...
Opinion
2.
Rating Mboweni’s budget: Good plan, but risks lie ...
Opinion
3.
SARAH BUITENDACH: The billionaires who’ve got ...
Opinion
4.
BRUCE WHITFIELD: (Another) shame on you, Facebook
Opinion
5.
THULI MADONSELA: An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion / Protected Space

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: UIF drops ball over Ters funding

Opinion / Editorials

UIF Covid-19 relief system down again due to ongoing glitch

National

A million workers wait for Covid-19 relief

National

UIF’s Covid-19 relief fund has paid out R24bn to date

National

HILARY JOFFE: Covid response looks a lot better on paper than on the ground

Opinion

Business up in arms over failures of UIF’s Covid-19 relief fund

National

NEVA MAKGETLA: U-turn on lockdown will not free up the poor

Opinion / Columnists

Q&A: Can my Ters payment be taxed?

Life

UIF backlog keeps SA’s workers waiting

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.