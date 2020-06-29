National A million workers wait for Covid-19 relief Employers advised to delay claims for June BL PREMIUM

Technical glitches and backlogs have hobbled the government’s flagship programme to cushion the Covid-19 economic shock, resulting in R4.2bn in unpaid claims and denying cash to nearly a million potentially deserving workers who haven’t had an income in three months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s team came up with a form of salary protection under which the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would pay out between R3,500 and R6,700 for three months until the end of June to workers forfeiting their salaries during the lockdown.