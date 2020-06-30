National OVERLOADING UIF still struggling to fix technical problems in payment of Ters relief Applications for the relief scheme were closed for a second time in less than a week because of a glitch in the system BL PREMIUM

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), the government’s main instrument to cushion workers left without an income due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is still struggling to deal with technical problems, leaving millions of potential recipients without their June payments.

June applications for the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) were closed for a second time in less than a week because of a glitch in the system that shows applicants’ confidential information. After going live again on Monday, the site had to be taken down as problems that emerged last week with the opening of June applications returned.