STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Independent candidate ruling will not make the government more accountable

Electoral systems don’t make governments accountable to the public — citizens do. And right now, this country’s citizens, who have the power to make the government account, are not doing a great job.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling that independent candidates must be allowed to contest national and provincial elections has excited some pundits and citizens. They are convinced that it will usher in a new electoral system and that this will ensure public representatives are far more accountable than they are now.