Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Holding an election will be hard with Covid-19 The US is looking at voting by mail, but that is unlikely to work in SA BL PREMIUM

Around this time of year, ahead of an election, political parties start gearing up for their campaigns. This is usually an eventful time, when parties bring out thousands of supporters to rallies and events across the country to shore up electoral support.

But things have changed since the Covid-19 pandemic hit our shores nearly three months ago, putting a spoke in the wheel of political party activities and programmes, and it is likely to have the same effect on campaigns and elections.