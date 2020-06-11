National

Independents must be allowed to stand in elections, top court rules

The Constitutional Court handed down judgment on Thursday in a case brought by New Nation Movement and others about the constitutionality of the Electoral Act

11 June 2020 - 11:02 Claudi Mailovich
An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during local municipal elections. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during local municipal elections. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The legislation governing elections is unconstitutional insofar as it does not allow independent candidates to run for office in national and provincial polls, the Constitutional Court has ruled.

The highest court in the land handed down judgment on Thursday in a case brought by lobby group New Nation Movement and others about the constitutionality of the Electoral Act.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga opened the door to independent candidates, who up until the judgment were not allowed to stand in national and provincial elections, and only in municipal elections.  

He said the act was unconstitutional as it says that a person can only be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures as part of a political party in the proportional representation system.

The far-reaching order will, however, be suspended for 24 months, Madlanga said, to allow parliament to cure the defects in the legislation.  

It will take effect on the day the order was given, and will not affect previous elections. The next local government elections will be in 2021, and national and provincial elections in 2024.

Madlanga said given the importance of political rights in SA, section 19 in the Bill of Rights, which deals with political rights, has to be interpreted generously.

The Council for the Advancement of the SA constitution and the Organisation for the Undoing of Tax Abuse (Outa) were admitted as friends of the court in the case.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

IEC already has 89% of voter addresses

The determination of voter addresses as required by the Constitutional Court is critical for next year’s local government elections
National
1 month ago

IEC upholds just one objection against candidates

Despite more than 50 objections, the Electoral Commission has upheld only that of the PAC’s candidate, Alton Mphethi
Politics
1 year ago

IEC’s deadline to complete voters’ roll extended to November 2019

The IEC failed to meet its initial June 2018 deadline to ensure the voters’ roll was completed by including addresses for all voters
National
1 year ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: What Thuli Madonsela said to the president
National
2.
Dlamini-Zuma unable to make objective decision on ...
National
3.
Dlamini-Zuma ‘denied right to fair hearing’ in ...
National
4.
Staff hoarding annual leave creates big problem ...
National
5.
Judges grill Dlamini-Zuma’s lawyer on ‘quitting’ ...
National

Related Articles

Independent candidates challenging Electoral Act must wait until August

Politics

SA’s electoral system needs to accommodate individual candidates

Opinion

Lobby groups push legal bid for independents in May 8 polls

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.