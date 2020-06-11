Court paves way for key electoral reforms
Judge rules individuals not affiliated to parties must be allowed to stand in general elections
11 June 2020 - 23:23
SA is set for the most far-reaching electoral reform of its democratic era after the country’s highest court ruled that individuals not affiliated to political parties must be allowed to stand in general elections.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s seminal judgment on Thursday would force SA’s electoral system into reform, experts said.
