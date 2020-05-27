Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Bloodless e-election will rob DA of ideas Party will repeat its 2019 mistakes if it elects leaders without vigorous campaigns BL PREMIUM

While the country is suffering both the government’s increasingly chaotic coronavirus lockdown and the unintended consequences of trying to get out of it, there is something not entirely pleasant beginning to take shape inside the DA, the official opposition.

It concerns a decision taken recently by its 30-strong federal executive (fedex) to hold a critical party leadership election digitally, on October 31, because of the lockdown and the impossibility of gathering delegates to a special elective conference. The decision has to be taken to the much larger federal council for final consent. Former party leader Helen Zille is chair of both. Confirmation is certain.