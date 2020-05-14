Features Covid-19’s winners and losers The Covid-19 crisis has deepened divisions between the ruling ANC and the opposition DA. But if there were ever a time for multiparty co-operation and a shared national vision, this would be it BL PREMIUM

When "the end" finally arrives, there will be a reckoning. It’s an uncomfortable truth, but Covid-19 will produce winners and losers — and, other than the social catastrophe, perhaps nowhere more pronounced than in the political arena.

The history of humanity suggests that the greatest global shocks produce the most significant political and social "resets". Far-reaching social consensus can be forged from the ashes of war or the pain of pandemic.