Covid-19’s winners and losers
The Covid-19 crisis has deepened divisions between the ruling ANC and the opposition DA. But if there were ever a time for multiparty co-operation and a shared national vision, this would be it
14 May 2020 - 05:00
When "the end" finally arrives, there will be a reckoning. It’s an uncomfortable truth, but Covid-19 will produce winners and losers — and, other than the social catastrophe, perhaps nowhere more pronounced than in the political arena.
The history of humanity suggests that the greatest global shocks produce the most significant political and social "resets". Far-reaching social consensus can be forged from the ashes of war or the pain of pandemic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now