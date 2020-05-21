DA’s circus of ‘Coronacast experts’

It’s been a week of some pretty astonishing drivel from politicians and their buddies. John "I Squeak for You" Steenhuisen, the temp worker the DA has called in to keep the party limping along while it looks for someone more capable, hosted what the party has wittily decided to call a "Coronacast".

As hellish as it was having to take notes while people who could be stunt doubles for a film called Things Your Old Relative Says Around a Braai mouthed platitudes, I watched all one hour and five minutes of this so you don’t have to.

I was pleasantly surprised when Steenhuisen opened with: "I apologise for any of you who have been trying to make a donation, and have been unable to do so. It’s probably a good thing." Alas, instead of being a rare moment of reflection about throwing good money after bad politicians, it turned out the website was crashing.

Can’t keep a website up; wants to run a country. That would be a better dig at the DA if the ANC hadn’t famously lost ownership of its own domain name because it neglected to pay the bills. And if we didn’t have a government that thinks 4IR had sex with 30% to become 5G’s evil father.

The reason the DA’s site crashed faster than its election results, we are told, is that so many people are donating money to the party’s legal fees. Even federal council chair Helen Zille, she made sure to tell us, had issues donating — but then she got a text saying, cool, we’ve taken your money, so that was OK.

Zille, much like the Catholic Jesus, appears to be the unseen guest at every DA table. At the beginning of the video, there was an ominous moment when the camera panned away from a nervously babbling Steenhuisen, and there she sat, the DA’s panopticon. Zille, Charybdis to Steenhuisen’s Scylla, the one living under a rock; the other, as his name suggests, inside a rock. Between them lie the straits of Twitter.

In the Greek myth, the monster Charybdis would swallow "a huge amount of water, before belching it back out again, creating large whirlpools capable of dragging a ship underwater". In much the same way, Zille swallows a large amount of misplaced ideology on Twitter, and belches it back out again, creating large whirlpools of nonsense capable of dragging the DA underwater.

A few days ago, Steenhuisen was incensed by SABC journalist Flo Letoaba, who asked him the loaded question: "Which South Africans [are you speaking for]? And where?"

Strangely, Steenhuisen, who really does become like a Fikile Mbalula caught in the headlights when he’s asked tough questions, couldn’t answer off the cuff. He decided to answer on his Coronacast, and I’m assuming he workshopped the answer, because it had all the hallmarks of a committee solution. You know — where they take two good ideas and shoehorn them together without noticing that they’ve now created gibberish.

"I speak for the millions of South Africans who are forced to break the law every day to sell atchar on the streets of SA," Steenhuisen proudly told us. That’s a shitload of atchar, John, and I use the adjective advisedly.

But on to the DA "experts". Steenhuisen told us he literally found one of his guests on Facebook, which must be a peak "the DA is the party of the streets" moment.

I also liked how the DA went the extra mile to make sure all five participants were white. It’s these little touches that solidify brand values with the general public.

One of the DA’s "experts", anaesthetist Anton Ferreira, began by saying: "I’m not an expert." You’d think that would be where it ended — Steenhuisen apologises to him, says: "Sorry, buddy, not sure why they asked you to be on our experts panel then, here’s an ill-fitting DA T-shirt and a lifetime subscription to Helen Zille’s Twitter account for your troubles."

But no, the non-expert then proceeded to regale us with jolly aphorisms like: "If you have to have a pandemic, this is the one." He also referenced one of "the interesting pandemics", "the Hong Kong flu of 1968/1969. It killed 1-million people, and there were much less [sic] people in the world in those days. We had Woodstock [music festival] in the middle of that, we didn’t even know there was a pandemic."