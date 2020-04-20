GAVIN RICH: Though more than a year away, Lions tour is in danger
There might be no rugby played at all for the rest of 2020
20 April 2020 - 13:23
With the British and Irish Lions tour of SA still 15 months away it might be premature to suggest a postponement caused by Covid-19, but if the projected worst-case scenarios are still possible it will be proactive to put it on the agenda in September.
I’m talking worst-case scenarios for rugby and society. The latter refers to the prediction that the SA peak in the pandemic will arrive in September. It should be clearer then whether international travel will resume before the end of the year.
