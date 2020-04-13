Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Lockdown extension was always on the cards, but a further one is frightening Whatever turns out to be the case, we need to consider the ramifications if SA later enters yet another shutdown BL PREMIUM

Under our initial plans, this week would have been the last under lockdown. Yet that was always the best-case scenario as the lessons from China and Europe pointed to an extension, and so it has come to pass. For the rest of the month at least, we’ll remain in our homes as best we can.

I don’t know about you, but by now I’ve probably been in every corner of my home to get a bit of a change of scenery. I’ve exhausted all options, a problem that the vast majority of South Africans simply don’t have. As such, I can only imagine the frustrations brewing in townships like Alexandra and my home of Soweto. As a nation and as a global community, this will be our truth until we can increase the rate of testing and see case numbers ease our shared anxieties about the pandemic.