KUSENI DLAMINI: Action by Africans alone will not be enough to overcome Covid-19 pandemic
Countries are jostling for position to get desperately needed medical supplies for their own nationals to the exclusion of their neighbours
12 April 2020 - 00:25
It is appropriate to begin this piece by saluting all our healthcare workers, members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and other essential-services workers who are doing the heavy lifting in helping us fight and defeat the coronavirus pandemic, and survive, during the national lockdown.
The Covid-19 pandemic requires unlimited, unprecedented and unrestrained responses from governments across the world. This is the worst pandemic to confront the global community over the past 100 years. It requires an urgent, unprecedented concrete, co-ordinated and comprehensive global response.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now