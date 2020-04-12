Opinion KUSENI DLAMINI: Action by Africans alone will not be enough to overcome Covid-19 pandemic Countries are jostling for position to get desperately needed medical supplies for their own nationals to the exclusion of their neighbours BL PREMIUM

It is appropriate to begin this piece by saluting all our healthcare workers, members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and other essential-services workers who are doing the heavy lifting in helping us fight and defeat the coronavirus pandemic, and survive, during the national lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic requires unlimited, unprecedented and unrestrained responses from governments across the world. This is the worst pandemic to confront the global community over the past 100 years. It requires an urgent, unprecedented concrete, co-ordinated and comprehensive global response.