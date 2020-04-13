Relief plan set up for waste pickers during lockdown
The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has teamed up with the packaging industry to provide food vouchers to waste reclaimers, to cushion them from the hardships brought by the national lockdown.
The local packaging industry including Packaging SA, Mpact and Fibre Circle has offered financial support worth R785,000 to assist waste pickers during the lockdown period, which has been extended until end of April.
The department said in a statement on Monday that almost 4,000 waste pickers will receive electronic food vouchers via their cellphones during the week. The department said the electronic voucher system is being used to ease the logistics to distribute food parcels across all provinces.
“With the collection of recyclables not included as an essential service, the consequence of this has been that waste pickers have been unable to work during the lockdown period. Consequently, hundreds of waste pickers are currently experiencing situations of extreme hardship. Waste pickers and reclaimers play a key role in the recycling sector in SA,” the department said.
The African Reclaimers Organisation and the SA Waste Pickers Association are developing a list of beneficiaries who will receive the food vouchers. Recipients can reclaim the vouchers at food retailers Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Checkers as well as Dis-Chem and Clicks for essential items.
The department said more than 2,000 food parcels were handed to waste pickers in Gauteng last week while 1,000 vouchers had been sent to individual waste pickers by April 9.