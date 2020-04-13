Relief plan set up for waste pickers during lockdown

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has teamed up with the packaging industry to provide food vouchers to waste reclaimers, to cushion them from the hardships brought by the national lockdown.

The local packaging industry including Packaging SA, Mpact and Fibre Circle has offered financial support worth R785,000 to assist waste pickers during the lockdown period, which has been extended until end of April.

The department said in a statement on Monday that almost 4,000 waste pickers will receive electronic food vouchers via their cellphones during the week. The department said the electronic voucher system is being used to ease the logistics to distribute food parcels across all provinces.