National

Relief plan set up for waste pickers during lockdown

The local packaging industry including Packaging SA, Mpact and Fibre Circle has offered financial support worth R785,000 to assist waste pickers

13 April 2020 - 17:27 Odwa Mjo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has teamed up with the packaging industry to provide food vouchers to waste reclaimers, to cushion them from the hardships brought by the national lockdown.

The local packaging industry including Packaging SA, Mpact and Fibre Circle  has offered financial support worth R785,000 to assist waste pickers during the lockdown period, which has been extended until end of April.

The department said in a statement on Monday that almost 4,000 waste pickers will receive electronic food vouchers via their cellphones during the week. The department said the electronic voucher system is being used to ease the logistics to distribute food parcels across all provinces.

“With the collection of recyclables not included as an essential service, the consequence of this has been that waste pickers have been unable to work during the lockdown period. Consequently, hundreds of waste pickers are currently experiencing situations of extreme hardship. Waste pickers and reclaimers play a key role in the recycling sector in SA,” the department said.

The African Reclaimers Organisation and the SA Waste Pickers Association are developing a list of beneficiaries who will receive the food vouchers. Recipients can reclaim the vouchers at food retailers Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Checkers as well as Dis-Chem and Clicks for essential items.

The department said more than 2,000 food parcels were handed to waste pickers in Gauteng last week while 1,000 vouchers had been sent to individual waste pickers by April 9.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Creecy gives Covid-19 overview for fishing and forestry sector

The fishing and forestry sectors are exempt from the mandated lockdown, and zoos and national parks will still be serviced
National
2 weeks ago

SA Covid-19 cases rise to 2,173

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has risen by 145 with deaths unchanged at 25
National
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Must read articles on Covid-19 from the past week
National / Health
2.
SA Covid-19 cases rise to 2,173
National / Health
3.
Support for ailing tourism sector will be guided ...
National
4.
SA has half the ventilators it may need for ...
National / Health
5.
UIF’s R30bn support for workers hit by the ...
National

Related Articles

Must read articles on Covid-19 from the past week

National / Health

Ramaphosa extends SA’s lockdown by another two weeks

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.