TOM EATON: Unfortunately, we'll still have our sjambok-happy but inefficient police and shifty politicians after lockdown The real purpose of the confinement to our homes is to slow down the spread of the virus so that our health system is not overwhelmed

They were so close they could taste freedom. Unless that was just the Ghost Pops they’d had an hour ago, mixed with the Christmas tree air freshener hanging from the mirror. But either way, they’d made it to the southern border of Eswatini, and nothing lay between them and their escape into SA; at least, nothing as quaintly local as a border post.

According to the report by News24, the two British citizens who pulled up to the Golela border crossing on Saturday were just modern enough to queue at the checkpoint and be denied entry into SA. But at that point, they apparently embraced their colonial heritage by disregarding local customs, slammed their rental into top gear and hightailed it across the border anyway.