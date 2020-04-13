Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Now is not the time to squabble with public servants over wages The worst of the coronavirus is yet to come and the nation needs motivated civil service workers, especially those in the health sector BL PREMIUM

Now is not a good time for the government to pick a fight with public servants. But when a good proportion of the country’s 1.2-million public servants wake up on Wednesday, one of the first things they will notice is that they have not been paid their annual wage increase.

They will learn this not from their employer, which is yet to communicate with them about its intention, but through their payday banking notifications, which for most will be on the 15th of the month. While the rest of the world applaud their front-line health workers daily, SA will tell doctors, nurses, teachers and police that their sacrifices — which have only just begun — are not that appreciated.