PETER BRUCE: Oh, for the days of conglomerates It is tempting to yearn for companies such as Anglo American that were geared for isolation

Would the 1993 SA economy be doing a better job in the face of the coronavirus, a debt ratings downgrade and the possible end of globalisation as we know it than the one we have now?

For South Africans excluded from that economy, the answer would be “no”. The economy of 1993 was the inevitable result of isolation and exchange control.