PETER BRUCE: We are broke, and now sick, but at least we are well-led Ramaphosa has shown real leadership, but faces his toughest 21-day challenge in implementing his plans

The grown-ups, thank goodness, are in charge. News that the SA Reserve Bank is stepping in to provide liquidity to the economy, despite our strained circumstances, seemed to cheer everyone up. The markets screen on my phone turned green.

The JSE was up, the rand was up and yields on our long-term sovereign debt (the yield being the interest we have to pay to get people to buy our bonds) fell sharply, though they are still insanely high.