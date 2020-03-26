KEVIN McCALLUM: Staying at home would have been easier with sport

I’ve edited hundreds of stories like that. It is writing that is a nod to a time when there was no other information to confirm or deny. It had to be direct and obvious.

The embroidering was done by the staff writers of the big papers of the day, the men who would shout their copy down wispy phone lines from notes scribbled down during the match. I am old enough to have seen this in action, particularly at Twickenham, and then wonder if my report would stand up.

And now there is nothing. No matches. No leagues. No runs. No bike rides. Nada. What to do? What to do?

What do we tell those who wake up at sparrow’s and check their apps for an update, a habit so ingrained it will take more than a broken season to push away?

We tell stories. We entertain. We remind. We dredge up. We delve deeper into history and harder into the future. We investigate scenarios, ask about money, wonder about champions elect and losers on the brink. We write about the fairness of it all, of what is right and wrong and true.

We remain true to the time we live in. This is a time of fear and loathing, of hope and despair, of belief and ignorance. Staying at home would have been made easier with sport.

The salve of a couch, TV and a DStv box is a thing that takes some beating. Cricket, footie, rugby, Brad Binder in MotoGP, Greg Minnaar at the downhill World Cup, Wayde van Niekerk at the Olympics, the Fed at Wimbledon, Who knows Who at the Tour de France ...

Sport is not what defines us as beings. It should not be. We should not be fighting to be first in line at the bottle store, like those who queued up at 9am outside my local booze depot.

Or those who made the parking in Craighall Park a dodgem centre. Or the ones who emptied the shelves of the butcher. Or the guy who bought three roast chickens from Fourno’s (yeah, that was me). Or the guy who ordered Liverpool kit as it was on a 30% sale (me again).