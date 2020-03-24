Sport / Other Sport

Netball SA president tests positive for Covid-19

24 March 2020 - 17:48 David Isaacson
President of Netball SA Cecilia Molokwane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ REG CALDECOTT
President of Netball SA Cecilia Molokwane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ REG CALDECOTT

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane has tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling abroad on 2023 World Cup business‚ the federation says.

Molokwane had travelled to the UK for meetings with the International Netball Federation where she serves as a board member in March‚ Netball SA said.

The meetings took place as SA is gearing to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Molokwane was quoted in the statement saying she had found out she had tested positive on Tuesday morning.

“I did tests following my return from the UK. I would also like to mention that when we returned from the UK‚ we were screened at the airport [OR Tambo International] and everything went well.

“I would like to take this moment to alert the public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus.

“I am not showing any symptoms, however, I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself‚” she said.

SA golfer Victor Lange tests positive for coronavirus

Unheralded sportsman in quarantine at his home in  Johannesburg
Sport
5 days ago

Coronavirus is the worst, fatigued Van der Burgh tweets

Revealing his status SA’s former world-record holder warns athletes training for Olympics how bad Covid-19 is
Sport
1 day ago

Dino Ndlovu back in China after his club fled coronavirus

SA star says worst of the epidemic has passed in China and life is slowly returning to normal
Sport
1 day ago

Top SA rugby players in race to get home before 21-day lockdown

High-profile players and coaches stuck at airport in Tokyo on Tuesday morning
Sport
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus is the worst, fatigued Van der Burgh ...
Sport
2.
Faf du Plessis named among contracted players by ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Dino Ndlovu back in China after his club fled ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Intriguing figures of the PSL season so far
Sport / Soccer
5.
Postponement looks likely after Canada and ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.