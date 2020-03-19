Sport / Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar offers a flat bat to coronavirus

19 March 2020 - 15:41 Agency Staff
A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walks past a mural of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on March 19, 2020 Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork, and warning "we have to defend well". Picture AFP/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walks past a mural of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on March 19, 2020 Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork, and warning "we have to defend well". Picture AFP/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

New Delhi — Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork, and warning “we have to defend well”.

“While the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, this is probably the time for of us to draw lessons from the grand old format of the game,” Tendulkar wrote in a commentary for The Times of India newspaper.

The world record-holding batsman said the virus was “beyond our collective comprehension” but could be beaten with tactics used in cricket’s five-day format.

“Test cricket rewards you for respecting what you don’t understand. It makes you value the virtue of patience,” he wrote. “When you don’t understand the pitch conditions or the bowler, defence becomes the best form of attack. Patience is what we require now, if we have to defend well.”

India has reported three virus deaths and 169 cases but the country is fearful of the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 9,000 people around the world.

Like many countries, it has imposed draconian travel restrictions.

Tendulkar, 46, retired in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs from 200 Tests, and has considerable influence in Indian society. He said all countries must work together against the virus.

“To use a cricketing metaphor; while individual brilliance can help a team in shorter formats of the game, in Test cricket it is all about partnerships and teamwork,” he said. “Test cricket is about staging comebacks. There is always a second innings, if you’ve missed the first one.

“Different countries are at different stages of their fight against coronavirus,” he added. “All nations should consider themselves part of one team. We shall take this battle session by session, and eventually emerge victorious.”

AFP

SA golfer Victor Lange tests positive for coronavirus

Unheralded sportsman in quarantine at his home in  Johannesburg
Sport
1 hour ago

CSA appoints committee to deal with coronavirus issues

Cricket SA acting CEO says strategy will be to assist staff working in cricket
Sport
22 hours ago

Japan Olympic Committee chief tests positive for virus

Kozo Tashima may have contracted coronavirus in Europe and officials insist the summer Games will take place in July
Sport
1 day ago

SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus

Percy Tau is in line for Championship and Cup medals with Club Brugge if the season is completed
Sport
1 day ago

IOC digs in its heels over Tokyo Games despite mounting dissent

Committee remains committed to staging event, saying measures against coronavirus are succeeding
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Safa shuts down football for more than two weeks
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pieter-Steph du Toit escapes leg amputation after ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Details of way forward for Super Rugby by end of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
CSA appoints committee to deal with coronavirus ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Super Rugby’s future in doubt after Covid-19 ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Will coronavirus put SAA in a terminal tailspin?

Features

Several motoring events cancelled due to coronavirus

Life / Motoring

Sars staff on high alert over coronavirus

National

Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners on coronavirus fears

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.