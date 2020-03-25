VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Pandemic is teaching us to care and share more, including in cricket

Natural or man-made disasters and challenges lead to great learning for all — even in cricket.

The coronavirus is changing global perspectives in the way that the 1929 stock market crash and World War 2 did. These challenges shook the world, and leaders — with the support of their people and communities — changed behaviours and philosophies for the common good.

In times of crisis, religion, race and economic standing become irrelevant. Similarly, in SA in 1994, the previously heinous apartheid beliefs were transformed to a glorious communal Technicolor, with Nelson Mandela as president.

These mini reformations lead to a softening of countries’ economic, political and social approaches, leading to more caring and sharing policies and a sense of oneness, seldom seen in history.

Nations globally, having suffered together in war and financial catastrophe, recognised the need to embrace the disadvantaged and needy. The hard times bound them as a family and as a nation.