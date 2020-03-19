Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Spare words of love between father and sons The father of Cyril and Douglas Ramaphosa was economic with his speech, but not his care BL PREMIUM

At this difficult, frightening time, SA is uncharacteristically in love with its president. It is a good moment, I think, to tell a tale about the Ramaphosas.

The story, told by the president’s brother Douglas in 1989 to an oral historian while in exile, begins in 1963 or ’64. Douglas is six or seven years old. Nelson Mandela is all over the news, probably because he has just been captured.