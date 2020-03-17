PETER BRUCE: Bright spots in the Covid-19 gloom

There’s sort of nothing left to say. The coronavirus is here. Every expert is online warning us not to panic but not to go outside at the same time. The media is falling over itself for new angles.

And there are a lot of them. With the stock markets crashing and every listed company’s agony in some excruciating way more awful than the last, easily the best line I read yesterday was Tim Cohen writing that Covid-19 would probably bankrupt you before it kills you.

Anyway, I’ve been looking for some bright spots in all of the gloom. One was President Cyril Ramaphosa taking control on Sunday night. He did the right thing at the right time and he was followed on Monday by an ANC decision to cancel all party gatherings, including the national general council in June that has often seemed to pose such a threat to Ramaphosa.

Combating something that isn’t his own party will do Ramaphosa no end of good and he’ll have moments in the coming months to be much tougher than he was on Sunday. There’ll be people in the streets. Even at Easter, will popular churches seriously not gather their millions of followers despite his edict forbidding gatherings of more than a hundred people? Even a hundred is too many, but he was very soft on the churches in his weekly letter yesterday.

“Next month will be Easter,” he said, “a sacred period for a number of faiths and a time in which mass services and gatherings will take place. The faith community should take decisions in this regard in the best interests of the health of their congregants and the country as a whole.”

It means he doesn’t have a deal with the churches. These people believe the best interests of their congregants is to serve God by gathering and putting money into the collection plate. It’s fairytales versus science. The government will have to prevent the gatherings somehow.