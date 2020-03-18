Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: It’s Des van Rooyen territory, but just maybe there’s some hope We seem to be on the brink of a deep global depression, but some medicines appear to have been effective BL PREMIUM

Follow me, I’m right behind you, is how coronavirus seems to be spreading. The UK is about two weeks behind Italy. We are now where the UK was about three weeks ago. Things are moving so fast in the world it's hard to keep up. Everything is out of control.

Maybe not in China, which appears to have registered only one new Covid-19 case on Wednesday. But the Chinese are not the world’s most transparent supplier of sensitive statistics, so let us not get too excited. In Iran, where Covid-19 deaths have begun to seem amazingly low, it seems they have simply given up counting. Satellite imagery has seen evidence of the digging of mass graves in Iran.