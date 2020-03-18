Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How coronavirus could affect growth in Africa

Yale University senior fellow Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV about how growth on the continent

18 March 2020 - 12:07 Business Day TV
eThekwini metro police have put a stop to the use of breathalysers at roadblocks due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Yale University senior fellow Colin Coleman has argued that Africa could be one of the main sources of growth for the whole world.

That forecast comes despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank trimming growth projections on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

Business Day TV spoke to Coleman about what the virus means for continent’s prospects.

Or listen to the full audio:

