WATCH: How coronavirus could affect growth in Africa
Yale University senior fellow Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV about how growth on the continent
18 March 2020 - 12:07
Yale University senior fellow Colin Coleman has argued that Africa could be one of the main sources of growth for the whole world.
That forecast comes despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank trimming growth projections on account of the coronavirus outbreak.
Business Day TV spoke to Coleman about what the virus means for continent’s prospects.
Or listen to the full audio: