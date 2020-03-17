Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners on coronavirus fears

Iran announced the release of 70,000 prisoners on March 9 in response to the virus, but none were political detainees. The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, said then that he had asked Tehran to free all political prisoners temporarily from the country’s overcrowded and disease-ridden jails to help contain the spread of the virus.

Rehman said only those serving sentences of less than five years have been freed, while prisoners charged with heavier sentences and those linked to participation in anti-government protests remain in jail.

Rights activists say the Islamic Republic has freed at least a dozen political prisoners in the past few days but that the most prominent political prisoners remain incarcerated.

Before the March 9 release, Iran said it had 189,500 people in prison, according to a report Rehman submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in January. They are believed to include hundreds arrested during or after anti-government protests in November.

The US has urged Iran to free dozens of dual nationals and foreigners held mainly on spying charges, saying Washington would hold the Tehran government directly responsible for any American deaths.

‘Committing suicide’

Iran’s clerical rulers have rejected locking down cities but have advised people not to travel before Iranian new year on March 20. Many Iranians have ignored calls by the health authorities to stay at home, and shops and restaurants are open.

Iran’s top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a religious ruling prohibiting “unnecessary” trips, state television said.

“Stay at home ... Shopping for the new year is like committing suicide these days,” a health ministry official told the state television, which said millions of Iranians could die of the virus if people traveled for the new year holidays.

Mass Friday prayers have been canceled across the country, it said, and the holy Shi’ite Muslim sites and shrines in Mashhad and Qom have been closed.

Police dispersed a group of hard-line religious demonstrators who gathered late on Monday at Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad and Masumeh Shrine in Qom to protest against their closure, state media reported. Two protesters had been arrested.

Officials have blamed US sanctions, re-imposed on Tehran since Washington quit Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with six other nations, for hampering Tehran’s fight against the coronavirus.

Tehran has urged other countries to back its call for a lifting of US sanctions because of the coronavirus pandemic.