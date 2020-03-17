Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: AVI class act takes strain Quality niche brands group has been battling due to struggling economy, with no respite in sight BL PREMIUM

Though grouped with traditional commodity food producers such as Tiger Brands and Pioneer Foods, AVI is more of a niche brands company operating in selected consumer areas.

Its food and beverage division, which contributes about 75% to revenue and profits, specialises in tea, coffee, biscuits, snacks and fishing.